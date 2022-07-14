Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE: HTA) Has Grown 5.70% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s traded shares were 5.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.76% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the HTA share is $34.83, that puts it down -19.9 from that peak though still a striking 8.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.52. The company’s market capitalization is $6.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.37 million shares over the past three months.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. HTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) trade information

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) registered a 1.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.76% in intraday trading to $29.05 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.21%, and it has moved by -1.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.70%. The short interest in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) is 8.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.08, which implies an increase of 9.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $36.50 respectively. As a result, HTA is trading at a discount of -25.65% off the target high and 3.61% off the low.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) shares have gone down -13.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.29% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.30% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200.56 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $202.57 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.00%. While earnings are projected to return 84.20% in 2022.

HTA Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s Major holders

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.55%, with the float percentage being 97.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 529 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.54 million shares (or 13.77% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.03 million shares, is of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s that is approximately 10.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $769.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 10.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $339.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.28 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $209.65 million.