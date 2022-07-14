Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Has Been Falling -21.05% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s traded shares were 5.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.29% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the HR share is $33.77, that puts it down -35.57 from that peak though still a striking 2.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.36. The company’s market capitalization is $5.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.60 million shares over the past three months.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. HR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) trade information

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.29% in intraday trading to $24.91 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.47%, and it has moved by -4.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.80%. The short interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) is 25.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.29, which implies an increase of 22.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, HR is trading at a discount of -44.52% off the target high and -12.4% off the low.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) shares have gone down -20.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.51% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 500.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $141.7 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $144.73 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.40%. While earnings are projected to return -13.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.22 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.36%, with the float percentage being 109.42%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 450 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.62 million shares (or 14.26% of all shares), a total value of $684.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $576.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 6.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $215.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.19 million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $132.7 million.