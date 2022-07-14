Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Received An 4.35% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.33% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the GOGL share is $16.46, that puts it down -67.28 from that peak though still a striking 22.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.59. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.67 million shares over the past three months.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. GOGL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $6.1.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) registered a -2.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.33% in intraday trading to $9.84 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.50%, and it has moved by -24.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.44%. The short interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is 7.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.20% this quarter and then drop -27.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.36 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.38 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.20%. While earnings are projected to return 384.30% in 2022.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Golden Ocean Group Limited is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 19.86 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Golden Ocean Group Limited insiders own 39.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.91%, with the float percentage being 42.65%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.47 million shares (or 4.28% of all shares), a total value of $83.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.14 million shares, is of Folketrygdfondet’s that is approximately 4.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $80.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) shares are Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund owns about 2.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.58 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $25.42 million.