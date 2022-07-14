For Risk-Tolerant Investors, General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $75.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.67% or -$1.28. The 52-week high for the GIS share is $76.94, that puts it down -2.38 from that peak though still a striking 24.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $56.67. The company’s market capitalization is $45.62B, and the average trade volume was 3.87 million shares over the past three months.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. GIS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.01.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

General Mills Inc. (GIS) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.67% in intraday trading to $75.15 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.28%, and it has moved by 11.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.26%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.59, which implies a decrease of -2.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $88.00 respectively. As a result, GIS is trading at a discount of -17.1% off the target high and 24.15% off the low.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that General Mills Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. General Mills Inc. (GIS) shares have gone up 11.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.52% against 3.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.79 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.57 billion by the end of Aug 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.80%. While earnings are projected to return 16.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.82% per annum.

GIS Dividends

General Mills Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for General Mills Inc. is 2.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.65%.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

General Mills Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.43%, with the float percentage being 77.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,925 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 50.73 million shares (or 8.42% of all shares), a total value of $3.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.51 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of General Mills Inc. (GIS) shares are Income Fund of America Inc and American Mutual Fund Inc. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Income Fund of America Inc owns about 22.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.54 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.47 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $1.2 billion.