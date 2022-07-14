Following Its 52-Week Low, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT)’S Share Price Rose 32.69% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 23.08%

During the last session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares were 4.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.47% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the NAT share is $3.35, that puts it down -61.06 from that peak though still a striking 32.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $415.15M, and the average trade volume was 8.36 million shares over the past three months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) registered a 9.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.47% in intraday trading to $2.08 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.83%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.01%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.97, which implies an increase of 29.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.90 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, NAT is trading at a discount of -140.38% off the target high and 8.65% off the low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordic American Tankers Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares have gone up 18.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.88% against 14.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 169.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.4 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.75 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -414.50% in 2022.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nordic American Tankers Limited is 0.05, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 9.30%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Limited insiders own 2.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.21%, with the float percentage being 30.07%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.9 million shares (or 5.12% of all shares), a total value of $21.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.02 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund owns about 4.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.59 million, or about 1.85% of the stock, which is worth about $5.56 million.