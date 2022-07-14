Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Inclined 26.85% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.42% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the FLYW share is $57.41, that puts it down -168.27 from that peak though still a striking 31.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.56. The company’s market capitalization is $2.28B, and the average trade volume was 984.74K shares over the past three months.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. FLYW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) registered a 0.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.42% in intraday trading to $21.40 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.95%, and it has moved by 26.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.10, which implies an increase of 28.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, FLYW is trading at a discount of -68.22% off the target high and -12.15% off the low.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flywire Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flywire Corporation (FLYW) shares have gone down -33.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.21% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.80% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.25 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $87.69 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.83 million and $67.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 86.80% and then jump by 29.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -260.50% in 2022.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Flywire Corporation insiders own 2.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.93%, with the float percentage being 95.12%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.54 million shares (or 16.36% of all shares), a total value of $629.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.64 million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 10.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $404.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flywire Corporation (FLYW) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $69.35 million.