Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) Could Post A 14.12% Or More Growth

During the recent session, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.58% or -$1.49. The 52-week high for the ENB share is $47.67, that puts it down -18.73 from that peak though still a striking 9.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.21. The company’s market capitalization is $83.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.98 million shares over the past three months.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ENB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) registered a -3.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.58% in intraday trading to $40.15 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.87%, and it has moved by -8.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.36%. The short interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is 22.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.75, which implies an increase of 14.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.26 and $52.30 respectively. As a result, ENB is trading at a discount of -30.26% off the target high and -2.76% off the low.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enbridge Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares have gone up 2.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.68% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.90% this quarter and then jump 12.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.47 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.91 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.20%. While earnings are projected to return 94.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enbridge Inc. is 2.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Enbridge Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.21%, with the float percentage being 53.29%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,545 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 154.32 million shares (or 7.62% of all shares), a total value of $6.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 78.03 million shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 3.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enbridge Inc. (ENB) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 26.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.06 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.86 million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $802.55 million.