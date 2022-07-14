Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) After A 7.05% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.99% or $1.92. The 52-week high for the NTRA share is $129.09, that puts it down -219.77 from that peak though still a striking 35.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.10. The company’s market capitalization is $3.87B, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NTRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.49.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) trade information

Natera Inc. (NTRA) registered a 4.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.99% in intraday trading to $40.37 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.05%, and it has moved by 18.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.35%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $84.73, which implies an increase of 52.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $150.00 respectively. As a result, NTRA is trading at a discount of -271.56% off the target high and -33.76% off the low.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Natera Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares have gone down -45.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.94% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.90% this quarter and then jump 9.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $192.83 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $201.75 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $142.03 million and $151.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.80% and then jump by 33.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.80%. While earnings are projected to return -83.70% in 2022.

NTRA Dividends

Natera Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s Major holders

Natera Inc. insiders own 3.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.71%, with the float percentage being 93.22%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 420 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.79 million shares (or 8.08% of all shares), a total value of $727.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.81 million shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $635.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $226.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.16 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $152.34 million.