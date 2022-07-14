Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -69.06% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.75% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the DBD share is $12.24, that puts it down -337.14 from that peak though still a striking 24.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $175.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 million shares over the past three months.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. DBD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) registered a -1.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.75% in intraday trading to $2.80 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.74%, and it has moved by 5.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.51%. The short interest in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is 9.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.67, which implies an increase of 50.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, DBD is trading at a discount of -150.0% off the target high and -78.57% off the low.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) shares have gone down -71.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -197.50% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 88.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $919.69 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $975.36 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $959.2 million and $1.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.10% and then drop by -5.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.00%. While earnings are projected to return 71.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.00% per annum.

DBD Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Major holders

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated insiders own 9.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.86%, with the float percentage being 91.22%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.91 million shares (or 13.82% of all shares), a total value of $73.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $66.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $19.01 million.