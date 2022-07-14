Could Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.71% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the HYLN share is $10.30, that puts it down -183.75 from that peak though still a striking 25.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.69. The company’s market capitalization is $627.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) registered a 3.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.71% in intraday trading to $3.63 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.83%, and it has moved by 2.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.74%. The short interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is 14.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 9.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, HYLN is trading at a discount of -37.74% off the target high and 17.36% off the low.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hyliion Holdings Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares have gone down -32.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.86% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -53.80% this quarter and then drop -40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,045.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $580k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $780k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -119.00% in 2022.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Hyliion Holdings Corp. insiders own 36.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.55%, with the float percentage being 45.18%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.93 million shares (or 6.29% of all shares), a total value of $67.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.73 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $38.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.11 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $19.28 million.