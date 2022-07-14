Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Rose 35.19% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -69.78% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.82% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CENN share is $14.17, that puts it down -774.69 from that peak though still a striking 35.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $404.17M, and the average trade volume was 5.77 million shares over the past three months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) registered a -1.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.82% in intraday trading to $1.62 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.62%, and it has moved by -11.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.54%.

While earnings are projected to return 99.00% in 2022.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Cenntro Electric Group Limited insiders own 38.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.69%, with the float percentage being 2.73%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $2.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.32 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26061.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $44824.0.