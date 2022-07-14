Can Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -32.26% YTD?

During the last session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.29% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the SHLS share is $36.86, that puts it down -123.94 from that peak though still a striking 41.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.58. The company’s market capitalization is $2.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.96 million shares over the past three months.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SHLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) registered a 1.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.29% in intraday trading to $16.46 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.86%, and it has moved by -8.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.51%. The short interest in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 13.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.62, which implies an increase of 30.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, SHLS is trading at a discount of -143.01% off the target high and 8.87% off the low.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares have gone down -23.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.36% against 22.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.38 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.5 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.6 million and $59.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 54.30% and then jump by 38.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -88.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 70.91% per annum.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. insiders own 1.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.75%, with the float percentage being 105.28%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 276 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.98 million shares (or 16.90% of all shares), a total value of $323.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.33 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 10.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $275.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio owns about 3.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.23 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $51.13 million.