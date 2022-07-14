Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Shares Have Been Down About -71.92% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s traded shares were 1.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.05% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the BKKT share is $50.80, that puts it down -2025.52 from that peak though still a striking 17.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.98. The company’s market capitalization is $650.70M, and the average trade volume was 4.39 million shares over the past three months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) registered a -2.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.05% in intraday trading to $2.39 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.27%, and it has moved by -2.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.88%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 20.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, BKKT is trading at a discount of -25.52% off the target high and -25.52% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.5 million by the end of Mar 2022.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Bakkt Holdings Inc. insiders own 22.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.31%, with the float percentage being 36.62%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.49 million shares (or 4.95% of all shares), a total value of $29.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) shares are Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $8.72 million.