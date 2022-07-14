Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR): Is It Possible To Be Down -80.38% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares were 2.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.49% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ASTR share is $14.24, that puts it down -947.06 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.19. The company’s market capitalization is $349.22M, and the average trade volume was 3.60 million shares over the past three months.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ASTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) registered a 1.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.49% in intraday trading to $1.36 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.49%, and it has moved by -32.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.61%.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Astra Space Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares have gone down -76.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.55% against 2.80.

While earnings are projected to return 90.00% in 2022.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Inc. insiders own 17.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.48%, with the float percentage being 52.43%. Acme, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 29.45 million shares (or 14.12% of all shares), a total value of $113.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.97 million shares, is of Canaan Partners X LLC’s that is approximately 3.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF owns about 4.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $11.79 million.