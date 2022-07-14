AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Has Lost -65.05% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s traded shares were 2.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.24% or -$1.46. The 52-week high for the APP share is $116.09, that puts it down -252.43 from that peak though still a striking 17.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.04. The company’s market capitalization is $12.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.20 million shares over the past three months.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. APP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

AppLovin Corporation (APP) registered a -4.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.24% in intraday trading to $32.94 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.19%, and it has moved by -8.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.25%. The short interest in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is 8.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.73, which implies an increase of 50.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, APP is trading at a discount of -203.58% off the target high and 8.93% off the low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AppLovin Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AppLovin Corporation (APP) shares have gone down -60.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 322.22% against 12.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $707.36 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $849.78 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $603.88 million and $668.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.10% and then jump by 27.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 126.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.50% per annum.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

AppLovin Corporation insiders own 38.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.54%, with the float percentage being 65.62%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 99.64 million shares (or 33.20% of all shares), a total value of $9.39 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.53 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.46 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AppLovin Corporation (APP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $592.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.0 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $471.54 million.