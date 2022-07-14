Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Have Dropped -66.71% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s traded shares were 1.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.87% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the BIRD share is $32.44, that puts it down -546.22 from that peak though still a striking 27.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.64. The company’s market capitalization is $704.31M, and the average trade volume was 2.79 million shares over the past three months.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BIRD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) registered a 2.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.87% in intraday trading to $5.02 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.57%, and it has moved by 2.03% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.91, which implies an increase of 43.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, BIRD is trading at a discount of -198.8% off the target high and 0.4% off the low.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allbirds Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) shares have gone down -64.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.23% against -6.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.54 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.97 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $67.91 million and $62.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.20% and then jump by 25.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -75.20% in 2022.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

Allbirds Inc. insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.82%, with the float percentage being 40.83%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.03 million shares (or 9.65% of all shares), a total value of $136.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.73 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $56.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 2.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $19.35 million.