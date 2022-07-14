Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)’s Stock Is Down -27.52% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the recent session, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.17% or -$2.31. The 52-week high for the AEM share is $67.14, that puts it down -58.24 from that peak though still a striking -2.26% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.39. The company’s market capitalization is $20.35B, and the average trade volume was 2.65 million shares over the past three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AEM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) registered a -5.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.17% in intraday trading to $42.43 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.08%, and it has moved by -17.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.39, which implies an increase of 40.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, AEM is trading at a discount of -100.33% off the target high and -41.41% off the low.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) shares have gone down -13.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.96% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.30% this quarter and then drop -1.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.04 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.04 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.22 billion and $1.25 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 66.90% and then jump by 63.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.80%. While earnings are projected to return 5.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.39% per annum.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.36%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.80%, with the float percentage being 58.86%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 905 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.73 million shares (or 4.55% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.67 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 2.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $714.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 10.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $581.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.92 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $235.09 million.