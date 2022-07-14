After A -0.63% Drop In The Last Week, Does American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.60% or -$1.83. The 52-week high for the AIG share is $65.73, that puts it down -34.61 from that peak though still a striking 8.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.54. The company’s market capitalization is $40.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.44 million shares over the past three months.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) trade information

American International Group Inc. (AIG) registered a -3.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.60% in intraday trading to $48.83 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.63%, and it has moved by -5.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.41%. The short interest in American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is 7.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American International Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American International Group Inc. (AIG) shares have gone down -17.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.17% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.70% this quarter and then jump 23.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 226.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.39 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.58 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 77.40%. While earnings are projected to return 257.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.32% per annum.

AIG Dividends

American International Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American International Group Inc. is 1.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s Major holders

American International Group Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.62%, with the float percentage being 93.77%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,248 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 80.52 million shares (or 10.16% of all shares), a total value of $3.92 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 71.53 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.48 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American International Group Inc. (AIG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 23.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.17 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $883.48 million.