A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO)

During the last session, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.88% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the DO share is $12.04, that puts it down -115.0 from that peak though still a striking 3.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.38. The company’s market capitalization is $520.69M, and the average trade volume was 2.42 million shares over the past three months.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) registered a -0.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.88% in intraday trading to $5.60 this Wednesday, 07/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.19%, and it has moved by -35.11% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 37.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, DO is trading at a discount of -60.71% off the target high and -60.71% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -51.10%. While earnings are projected to return -135.10% in 2022.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. insiders own 18.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.07%, with the float percentage being 49.12%.