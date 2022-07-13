You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT).

In the last trading session, 4.51 million shares of the Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.93, and it changed around -$4.42 or -10.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.72B. DT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.13, offering almost -116.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.36% since then. We note from Dynatrace Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.38 million.

Dynatrace Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended DT as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dynatrace Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Instantly DT has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.87 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.81% year-to-date, but still down -12.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is -12.88% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DT is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Dynatrace Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.67 percent over the past six months and at a 13.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $246.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Dynatrace Inc. to make $263.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 130.90%. Dynatrace Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -31.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.30% per year for the next five years.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of Dynatrace Inc. shares, and 95.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.52%. Dynatrace Inc. stock is held by 599 institutions, with Thoma Bravo, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 29.50% of the shares, which is about 84.3 million shares worth $5.09 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.43% or 18.37 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 5.71 million shares worth $253.63 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.67 million shares worth around $341.94 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.