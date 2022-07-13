Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 11.74 million shares of the Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.71, and it changed around -$0.1 or -2.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.39B. AUY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.40, offering almost -35.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.44% since then. We note from Yamana Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.26 million.

Yamana Gold Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AUY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Instantly AUY has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.89 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.61% year-to-date, but still up 6.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is -12.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUY is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $8.74. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Yamana Gold Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.77 percent over the past six months and at a -12.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $474.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. to make $487.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $437.4 million and $452.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.10%.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 10 and February 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares, and 58.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.03%. Yamana Gold Inc. stock is held by 466 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.38% of the shares, which is about 109.4 million shares worth $610.47 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 10.59% or 101.74 million shares worth $429.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 44.61 million shares worth $218.57 million, making up 4.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 44.5 million shares worth around $183.35 million, which represents about 4.63% of the total shares outstanding.