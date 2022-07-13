WidePoint Corporation (AMEX: WYY) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 2.52 million shares of the WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.70, and it changed around $0.34 or 14.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.94M. WYY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.03, offering almost -160.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.41% since then. We note from WidePoint Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6130.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.18K.

WidePoint Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WYY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WidePoint Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) trade information

Instantly WYY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.93 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.95% year-to-date, but still up 3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) is -19.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31730.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WYY is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -418.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -418.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect WidePoint Corporation to make $23.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.98 million and $22.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.70%. WidePoint Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -96.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

WYY Dividends

WidePoint Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 15 and August 19.

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.46% of WidePoint Corporation shares, and 12.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.04%. WidePoint Corporation stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.10% of the shares, which is about 0.36 million shares worth $0.94 million.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, Inc., with 1.35% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Hussman Investment Trust-Hussman Strategic Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.61 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hussman Investment Trust-Hussman Strategic Growth Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.