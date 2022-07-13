Why Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 10.09 million shares of the Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.05 or 11.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.65M. MINM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.28, offering almost -1187.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.07% since then. We note from Minim Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 80.21K.

Minim Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MINM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Minim Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Instantly MINM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.94% year-to-date, but still down -5.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) is -19.43% down in the 30-day period.

Minim Inc. (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Minim Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.27 percent over the past six months and at a -33.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Minim Inc. to make $12.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.60%.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.54% of Minim Inc. shares, and 8.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.77%. Minim Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.39% of the shares, which is about 1.57 million shares worth $1.13 million.

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC, with 1.18% or 0.42 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14155.0 shares worth $18401.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.