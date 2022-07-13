Why Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 3.73 million shares of the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.58, and it changed around -$2.28 or -4.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.35B. CDAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $130.37, offering almost -168.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.01% since then. We note from Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

Instantly CDAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.96 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.49% year-to-date, but still down -4.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) is -11.85% down in the 30-day period.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.76 percent over the past six months and at a 84.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 116.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $382.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. to make $391.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $250.4 million and $325.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.60%. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 84.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 60.20% per year for the next five years.

CDAY Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, and 104.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.21%. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock is held by 543 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.34% of the shares, which is about 23.41 million shares worth $2.45 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 12.15% or 18.54 million shares worth $1.94 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 8.39 million shares worth $611.6 million, making up 5.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 6.32 million shares worth around $660.36 million, which represents about 4.14% of the total shares outstanding.