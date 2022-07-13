The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.22, and it changed around -$0.76 or -1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.75B. TJX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.35, offering almost -32.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.78% since then. We note from The TJX Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.22 million.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Instantly TJX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.96 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.31% year-to-date, but still up 2.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is -2.75% up in the 30-day period.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

The TJX Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.70 percent over the past six months and at a 11.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect The TJX Companies Inc. to make $12.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.30%. The TJX Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.80% per year for the next five years.

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.18. It is important to note, however, that the 2.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.33 per year.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of The TJX Companies Inc. shares, and 94.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.28%. The TJX Companies Inc. stock is held by 2,121 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.65% of the shares, which is about 89.86 million shares worth $6.82 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.65% or 89.86 million shares worth $6.82 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 32.46 million shares worth $2.46 billion, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund held roughly 28.67 million shares worth around $2.06 billion, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.