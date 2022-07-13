The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 5.08 million shares of the The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.39 or 43.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.43M. OLB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.80, offering almost -892.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.66% since then. We note from The OLB Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54380.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.27K.

The OLB Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OLB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The OLB Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) trade information

Instantly OLB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 43.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -3.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.02% year-to-date, but still up 4.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) is -17.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OLB is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -287.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -287.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect The OLB Group Inc. to make $7.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.85 million and $2.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 199.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 236.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.00%.

OLB Dividends

The OLB Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.13% of The OLB Group Inc. shares, and 9.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.12%. The OLB Group Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.65% of the shares, which is about 0.52 million shares worth $1.38 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 7.77% or 0.42 million shares worth $1.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.29 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 51473.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.