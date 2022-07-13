The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.15, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.21B. MOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.28, offering almost -75.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.41% since then. We note from The Mosaic Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.35 million.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Instantly MOS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.81 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.20% year-to-date, but still up 0.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is -16.38% up in the 30-day period.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

The Mosaic Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.67 percent over the past six months and at a 169.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -48.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 256.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 206.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect The Mosaic Company to make $6.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.8 billion and $3.65 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 102.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 75.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.20%. The Mosaic Company earnings are expected to increase by 153.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -10.50% per year for the next five years.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.24 per year.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of The Mosaic Company shares, and 88.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.92%. The Mosaic Company stock is held by 1,158 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.52% of the shares, which is about 41.71 million shares worth $1.64 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.15% or 29.52 million shares worth $1.96 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 10.52 million shares worth $413.26 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.33 million shares worth around $366.68 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.