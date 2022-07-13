The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.70, and it changed around $0.61 or 1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.96B. CC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.95, offering almost -41.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.83% since then. We note from The Chemours Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) trade information

Instantly CC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.36 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.54% year-to-date, but still up 5.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is -24.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CC is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $59.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Chemours Company (CC) estimates and forecasts

The Chemours Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.02 percent over the past six months and at a 31.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.83 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect The Chemours Company to make $1.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.66 billion and $1.58 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 148.30%. The Chemours Company earnings are expected to increase by 173.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.50% per year for the next five years.

CC Dividends

The Chemours Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of The Chemours Company shares, and 78.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.66%. The Chemours Company stock is held by 609 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.63% of the shares, which is about 18.08 million shares worth $569.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.46% or 16.26 million shares worth $545.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.63 million shares worth $155.49 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.52 million shares worth around $147.74 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.