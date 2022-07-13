Tenable Holdings Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of TENB Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.08 million shares of the Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.72, and it changed around -$4.44 or -8.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.18B. TENB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.61, offering almost -36.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.02% since then. We note from Tenable Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) trade information

Instantly TENB has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.55 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.16% year-to-date, but still down -2.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) is -5.52% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) estimates and forecasts

Tenable Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.56 percent over the past six months and at a -44.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -88.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $163.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Tenable Holdings Inc. to make $171.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.60%. Tenable Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -3.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.00% per year for the next five years.

TENB Dividends

Tenable Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.52% of Tenable Holdings Inc. shares, and 89.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.01%. Tenable Holdings Inc. stock is held by 426 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.91% of the shares, which is about 9.82 million shares worth $540.85 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.88% or 9.82 million shares worth $540.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.55 million shares worth $196.58 million, making up 3.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $142.71 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.