SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.90, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $970.54M. STKL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.35, offering almost -38.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.58% since then. We note from SunOpta Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

Instantly STKL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.12 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.06% year-to-date, but still up 1.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is 16.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

SunOpta Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.05 percent over the past six months and at a 200.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $284.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect SunOpta Inc. to make $288.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.40%. SunOpta Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 87.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.80% per year for the next five years.

STKL Dividends

SunOpta Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 15.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.27% of SunOpta Inc. shares, and 79.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.97%. SunOpta Inc. stock is held by 202 institutions, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 19.02% of the shares, which is about 20.73 million shares worth $184.46 million.

Engaged Capital, LLC, with 6.54% or 7.13 million shares worth $63.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 1.91 million shares worth $16.96 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Thornburg Small/Mid Cap Core Fund held roughly 1.64 million shares worth around $14.58 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.