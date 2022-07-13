Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 2.83 million shares of the Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.32, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.47B. SU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.72, offering almost -40.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.6% since then. We note from Suncor Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.25 million.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Instantly SU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.93 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.89% year-to-date, but still down -8.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is -26.97% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SU is forecast to be at a low of $31.99 and a high of $50.02. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Suncor Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.87 percent over the past six months and at a 191.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 334.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 141.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. to make $10.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.19 billion and $7.97 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.40%. Suncor Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 197.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.00% per year for the next five years.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 4.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.87 per year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares, and 62.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.67%. Suncor Energy Inc. stock is held by 811 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.45% of the shares, which is about 77.06 million shares worth $1.93 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 3.89% or 55.1 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 35.98 million shares worth $900.68 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held roughly 19.41 million shares worth around $485.86 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.