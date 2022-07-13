Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.59, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. SSYS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.83, offering almost -143.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.84% since then. We note from Stratasys Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 848.28K.

Stratasys Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SSYS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Stratasys Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Instantly SSYS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.16 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.54% year-to-date, but still down -7.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is -5.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.55 day(s).

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Stratasys Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.53 percent over the past six months and at a 328.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $157.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. to make $164 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.90%. Stratasys Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 87.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.00% per year for the next five years.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.10% of Stratasys Ltd. shares, and 74.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.14%. Stratasys Ltd. stock is held by 248 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.72% of the shares, which is about 7.77 million shares worth $197.16 million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with 7.48% or 4.23 million shares worth $107.52 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.78 million shares worth $119.97 million, making up 8.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $48.05 million, which represents about 3.56% of the total shares outstanding.