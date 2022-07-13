Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 5.19 million shares of the Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) were traded, and its beta was 0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.44, and it changed around $5.59 or 196.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $159.01M. SMED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.47, offering almost -24.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.47% since then. We note from Sharps Compliance Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 204.68K.

Sharps Compliance Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SMED as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sharps Compliance Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) trade information

Instantly SMED has showed a green trend with a performance of 196.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.51 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.37% year-to-date, but still up 196.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) is 137.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.31, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMED is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $12.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) estimates and forecasts

Sharps Compliance Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.40 percent over the past six months and at a -104.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -70.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 225.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. to make $16.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 291.70%. Sharps Compliance Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 448.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.50% per year for the next five years.

SMED Dividends

Sharps Compliance Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.45% of Sharps Compliance Corp. shares, and 63.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.50%. Sharps Compliance Corp. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.46% of the shares, which is about 1.05 million shares worth $6.2 million.

Granahan Investment Management Inc., with 4.44% or 0.85 million shares worth $6.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $3.57 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $2.6 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.