Risk-Taking Investors May Find Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 1.47 million shares of the Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.63, and it changed around -$0.25 or -2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.75B. HBI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.74, offering almost -95.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.88% since then. We note from Hanesbrands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.21 million.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Instantly HBI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.10 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.93% year-to-date, but still up 4.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is -2.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.8 day(s).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) estimates and forecasts

Hanesbrands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.47 percent over the past six months and at a -9.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. to make $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.00%. Hanesbrands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 832.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.90% per year for the next five years.

HBI Dividends

Hanesbrands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 5.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares, and 95.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.09%. Hanesbrands Inc. stock is held by 730 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.78% of the shares, which is about 37.58 million shares worth $559.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.80% or 34.18 million shares worth $571.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 9.92 million shares worth $165.92 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 9.69 million shares worth around $156.05 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.