Risk-Taking Investors May Find Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 2.62 million shares of the Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.33, and it changed around $0.28 or 13.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.18M. FREQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.26, offering almost -297.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.08% since then. We note from Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 803.77K.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FREQ as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.69 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) trade information

Instantly FREQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.48 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.58% year-to-date, but still up 52.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) is 76.52% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FREQ is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -500.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) estimates and forecasts

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.40 percent over the past six months and at a -2.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -90.80%, down from the previous year.

5 analysts expect Frequency Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -45.40%.

FREQ Dividends

Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.94% of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 49.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.37%. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.44% of the shares, which is about 3.3 million shares worth $7.0 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 9.05% or 3.17 million shares worth $16.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.0 million shares worth $5.37 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $5.37 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.