Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 1.82 million shares of the Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.30, and it changed around $1.08 or 1.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.14B. RIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.89, offering almost -49.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.93% since then. We note from Rio Tinto Group’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

Rio Tinto Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RIO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rio Tinto Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Instantly RIO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.00 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.83% year-to-date, but still down -0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is -23.10% down in the 30-day period.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Rio Tinto Group share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.15 percent over the past six months and at a -23.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.40%. Rio Tinto Group earnings are expected to increase by 115.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.30% per year for the next five years.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 7.93. It is important to note, however, that the 13.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.32 per year.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Rio Tinto Group shares, and 10.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.75%. Rio Tinto Group stock is held by 771 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.13% of the shares, which is about 14.13 million shares worth $1.14 billion.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with 0.88% or 10.93 million shares worth $878.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 10.27 million shares worth $733.4 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $173.63 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.