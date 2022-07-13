Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 18.03 million shares of the Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) were traded, and its beta was 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.73, and it changed around $1.01 or 36.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.68M. RHE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.90, offering almost -272.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.31% since then. We note from Regional Health Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 19.83K.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) trade information

Instantly RHE has showed a green trend with a performance of 36.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.62 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.29% year-to-date, but still up 54.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) is 49.20% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RHE is forecast to be at a low of $78.00 and a high of $78.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1991.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1991.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.90%.

RHE Dividends

Regional Health Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.20% of Regional Health Properties Inc. shares, and 3.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.82%. Regional Health Properties Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.67% of the shares, which is about 29776.0 shares worth $0.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.54% or 27535.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 26748.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 11042.0 shares worth around $42511.0, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.