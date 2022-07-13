Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO): Todayâ€™s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 3.42 million shares of the Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $5.19, and it changed around $0.26 or 5.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $704.33M. ORGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -237.19% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $4.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.98% since then. We note from Organogenesis Holdings Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Instantly ORGO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.46 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 4.95%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -43.83% year-to-date, but still down -1.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is 1.76% down in the 30-day period.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -36.86 percent over the past six months and at a -56.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to make $128.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $107.6 million and $113.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 96.00%. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 358.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.41% per year for the next five years.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.89% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares, and 47.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.31%. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stock is held by 228 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.47% of the shares, which is about 9.65 million shares worth $73.55 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 6.55% or 8.46 million shares worth $78.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.49 million shares worth $34.51 million, making up 3.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 4.43 million shares worth around $34.05 million, which represents about 3.43% of the total shares outstanding.