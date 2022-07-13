ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.2 million shares of the ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) have been traded, and its beta is 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.78, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.30B. ON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.25, offering almost -34.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.56% since then. We note from ON Semiconductor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.75 million.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Instantly ON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.93 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.31% year-to-date, but still up 11.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is -15.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.44 day(s).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

ON Semiconductor Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.26 percent over the past six months and at a 66.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corporation to make $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.62 billion and $1.74 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.30%. ON Semiconductor Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 306.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.77% per year for the next five years.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, and 96.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.87%. ON Semiconductor Corporation stock is held by 1,005 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.81% of the shares, which is about 42.61 million shares worth $2.67 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 9.66% or 41.99 million shares worth $2.85 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 12.24 million shares worth $831.48 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held roughly 10.13 million shares worth around $687.76 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.