MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) were traded, and its beta was 3.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.03 or -13.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.00M. MTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.96, offering almost -880.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.0% since then. We note from MMTec Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 56380.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 274.41K.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Instantly MTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2489 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.72% year-to-date, but still down -4.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is -61.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44900.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

MMTec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.80%.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 30.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.90% of MMTec Inc. shares, and 8.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.07%. MMTec Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Ayrton Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.71% of the shares, which is about 1.48 million shares worth $0.91 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 2.41% or 0.76 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 12794.0 shares worth $6109.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.