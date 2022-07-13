McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 3.19 million shares of the McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.02 or -5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $172.97M. MUX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.32, offering almost -247.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.63% since then. We note from McEwen Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Instantly MUX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4400 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.13% year-to-date, but still down -9.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is -30.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MUX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -294.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -163.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

McEwen Mining Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.15 percent over the past six months and at a -8.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.50%.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 27 and November 01.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.61% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares, and 26.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.67%. McEwen Mining Inc. stock is held by 163 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.74% of the shares, which is about 22.46 million shares worth $18.91 million.

State Street Corporation, with 2.17% or 10.28 million shares worth $9.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 18.54 million shares worth $14.69 million, making up 3.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held roughly 9.13 million shares worth around $7.78 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.