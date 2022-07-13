Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE).

In the last trading session, 29.19 million shares of the Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.38, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.73B. VALE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.15, offering almost -73.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.59% since then. We note from Vale S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 35.38 million.

Vale S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended VALE as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vale S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Instantly VALE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.64 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.56% year-to-date, but still down -2.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is -21.71% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VALE is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Vale S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.66 percent over the past six months and at a -30.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -33.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.72 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Vale S.A. to make $13.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.68 billion and $14.59 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.20%.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 19.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.67. It is important to note, however, that the 19.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Vale S.A. shares, and 25.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.31%. Vale S.A. stock is held by 678 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.07% of the shares, which is about 203.69 million shares worth $2.86 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 4.07% or 203.69 million shares worth $2.86 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 114.57 million shares worth $1.61 billion, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund held roughly 70.69 million shares worth around $1.07 billion, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.