Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW).

In today’s recent session, 1.23 million shares of the ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $427.66, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.29B. NOW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $707.60, offering almost -65.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $406.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.95% since then. We note from ServiceNow Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) trade information

Instantly NOW has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 501.91 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.07% year-to-date, but still down -13.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is -13.06% down in the 30-day period.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) estimates and forecasts

ServiceNow Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.44 percent over the past six months and at a 23.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect ServiceNow Inc. to make $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.60%. ServiceNow Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.94% per year for the next five years.

NOW Dividends

ServiceNow Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of ServiceNow Inc. shares, and 90.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.08%. ServiceNow Inc. stock is held by 1,938 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.03% of the shares, which is about 16.09 million shares worth $8.96 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.98% or 15.99 million shares worth $10.38 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.66 million shares worth $3.67 billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $2.74 billion, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.