Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 2.58 million shares of the Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.63, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.58B. KMI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.20, offering almost -21.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.74% since then. We note from Kinder Morgan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 17.23 million.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Instantly KMI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.10 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.98% year-to-date, but still up 0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is -13.69% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Kinder Morgan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.59 percent over the past six months and at a -13.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.76 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc. to make $4.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.15 billion and $3.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.80%. Kinder Morgan Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -13.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -2.66% per year for the next five years.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.11. It is important to note, however, that the 6.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.05 per year.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.50% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, and 60.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.97%. Kinder Morgan Inc. stock is held by 1,644 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.62% of the shares, which is about 172.8 million shares worth $2.74 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.23% or 163.93 million shares worth $3.1 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 57.99 million shares worth $919.68 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 57.34 million shares worth around $995.5 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.