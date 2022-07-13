Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 8.85 million shares of the Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.48, and it changed around $0.28 or 12.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $109.03M. KLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.23, offering almost -473.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.18% since then. We note from Kaleyra Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 441.67K.

Kaleyra Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KLR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kaleyra Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) trade information

Instantly KLR has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.10 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.34% year-to-date, but still up 7.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) is -14.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KLR is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -625.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -162.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) estimates and forecasts

Kaleyra Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.87 percent over the past six months and at a 16.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Kaleyra Inc. to make $93.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.30%.

KLR Dividends

Kaleyra Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.61% of Kaleyra Inc. shares, and 48.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.63%. Kaleyra Inc. stock is held by 80 institutions, with Must Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 3.58 million shares worth $21.39 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 4.60% or 2.0 million shares worth $20.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $7.01 million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $3.69 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.