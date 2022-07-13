JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.71 million shares of the JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.29, and it changed around $1.13 or 1.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.56B. JD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.41, offering almost -47.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.86% since then. We note from JD.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.80 million.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.12 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.98% year-to-date, but still down -7.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is -2.02% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $548.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JD is forecast to be at a low of $371.20 and a high of $804.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1213.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -505.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

JD.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.62 percent over the past six months and at a 10.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect JD.com Inc. to make $42.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.44 billion and $38.73 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.90%. JD.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -107.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.24% per year for the next five years.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 17.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.85% of JD.com Inc. shares, and 26.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.05%. JD.com Inc. stock is held by 978 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.99% of the shares, which is about 53.73 million shares worth $3.76 billion.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.91% or 25.74 million shares worth $1.8 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 10.27 million shares worth $769.25 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 8.06 million shares worth around $565.07 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.