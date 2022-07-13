It’s Easy To Bet On Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 5.72 million shares of the Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $163.05, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $445.25B. META at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $384.33, offering almost -135.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $154.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.4% since then. We note from Meta Platforms Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.08 million.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Instantly META has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 172.72 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.46% year-to-date, but still down -2.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is -11.27% down in the 30-day period.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) estimates and forecasts

Meta Platforms Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.79 percent over the past six months and at a -17.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.60%. Meta Platforms Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.53% per year for the next five years.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.