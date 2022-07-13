It’s Easy To Bet On ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.48, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.78B. IBRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.30, offering almost -196.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.96% since then. We note from ImmunityBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

ImmunityBio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IBRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.86 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.32% year-to-date, but still up 1.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 15.76% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBRX is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -123.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -123.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -89.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ImmunityBio Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -94.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%. ImmunityBio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -51.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.70% per year for the next five years.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 79.64% of ImmunityBio Inc. shares, and 8.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.86%. ImmunityBio Inc. stock is held by 206 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.79% of the shares, which is about 7.14 million shares worth $43.4 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.56% or 6.22 million shares worth $37.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.35 million shares worth $31.13 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $13.57 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.