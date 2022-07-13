IPOF Stock Forecast 2022: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Remains Weak With A Upside Of 1.71%

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.94, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.43B. IPOF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.99, offering almost -10.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.71% since then. We note from Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 million.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) trade information

Instantly IPOF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.98 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.45% year-to-date, but still down -0.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) is -0.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

IPOF Dividends

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI shares, and 63.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.20%. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock is held by 135 institutions, with Cowen and Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.69% of the shares, which is about 6.55 million shares worth $66.74 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 4.10% or 4.72 million shares worth $48.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $6.37 million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $3.82 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.