If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 27.74 million shares of the Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were traded, and its beta was 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.06, and it changed around $1.41 or 4.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.43B. TWTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.34, offering almost -115.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.1% since then. We note from Twitter Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.04 million.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Instantly TWTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.51 on Tuesday, 07/12/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.19% year-to-date, but still down -11.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is -13.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.45 day(s).

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Twitter Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.14 percent over the past six months and at a 765.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 137.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.32 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Twitter Inc. to make $1.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.70%.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 20 and July 25.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.96% of Twitter Inc. shares, and 72.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.32%. Twitter Inc. stock is held by 1,245 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.79% of the shares, which is about 82.4 million shares worth $2.81 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.70% or 51.19 million shares worth $1.74 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 21.92 million shares worth $746.76 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 17.5 million shares worth around $596.18 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.